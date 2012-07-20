We Just Found The Dunk Of The Summer [VIDEO]

Angelo Sharpless of Elizabeth City State University just threw down the dunk of the summer. (Although we expect LeBron to unleash a vicious dunk sometime during the Olympic games.)



The D-II forward bounces the ball over his defender for a self-alley-oop during a Ben Wallace Pro-Am game in Richmond, Virginia.

Describing it does absolutely no justice to Sharpless’s dunk. Just watch the sick slam below:

