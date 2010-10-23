We Just Dumped Firefox For Google Chrome, And So Far, It's Awesome

Has anything gone from disruptively cool tech to bloated crap as fast as Mozilla Firefox? (Since Netscape Communicator…)



We’ve been dreaming about dumping Firefox as our default browser for months, but one crucial thing was holding us back: Our site’s content management system didn’t really work in Webkit-based browsers, such as Apple Safari or Google Chrome. (Specifically, the WYSIWYG editor we use, TinyMCE, didn’t play along well with Webkit.)

But sometime recently, that improved, and now pretty much everything works in Chrome. (Still some weird issues, but nothing huge.)

When our product manager came into the newsroom to tell us today that we could use the CMS in Chrome, there were cheers in the office. Many of us just switched.

And so far, it’s awesome. Much faster, and no crashes yet. Unlike Firefox, which has become totally bloated over the years, crashes regularly, and just seems really slow.

So for now, we join the 15% of Business Insider readers who have switched to Google Chrome. We’ll let you know how it goes.

Read: My iPhone 4 Has Totally Killed My Digital Camera

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.