We Just Added 25 More ETFs In Two Months

Data from the National Stock Exchange shows that there were 880 listed Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) at the end of October. This is a shocking 25 ETF (and ETN) jump from just two months before. The number of new ETFs is also likely to have been more than 25, since probably some older ones closed down.



The top 10 ETFs are shown below.

Changes in ETF flow could be an indicator of where the consensus is investing. Note the massive growth in Assets for the SPDR Gold, MSCI Emerging Markets, Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and Investment Grade Bond ETFs.

Also note how the S&P500 ETF’s assets have actually fallen substantially since October 2008.

(Tip via TheStreet.com)

