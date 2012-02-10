We Hope This Gawd-Awful Cover Letter For An Engineering Job Is Fake

Photo: icantcu
A firm called Open Source Staffing published a job listing for a contract-to-hire API Engineer position located in New York City.According to a tipster, OSS got the following cover letter, which we sincerely hope was an attempt at humour – and not an attempt to get a job:
Dear Open Source Staffing & NYC PHP Meetup Group:
I’m super awesome and have incredible experience compared to this – it
includes the required experience below plus I am trained in MMA
fighting, am the mayor of multiple Chipotles, Starbucks, and locally
famous restaurants in downtown NYC, and I type really fast. You want
to hire me more than anything and you’ll be disgusted at how fast and
responsive your API is when I’m done.
You’ll have to pay me ridiculous amounts of money but after the job is
done you’ll wish you paid me more to stick around because you’ll know
whatever company hires me next will destroy yours. It will be worth
it, you’ll feel like I just got ripped off every time you write me a
check. Each week you’ll feel worse and worse and increase the amount
of money you are paying me until one day you realise there’s no amount
of money that could add up to the value of my insanely awesome skills.
It’s ok, it happens to everyone.
You’re welcome,
David
