We Hope This Gawd-Awful Cover Letter For An Engineering Job Is Fake

This MMA fighter is not the applicant in question. We don’t think.

Photo: icantcu

A firm called Open Source Staffing published a job listing for a contract-to-hire API Engineer position located in New York City.According to a tipster, OSS got the following cover letter, which we sincerely hope was an attempt at humour – and not an attempt to get a job:



Dear Open Source Staffing & NYC PHP Meetup Group:

I’m super awesome and have incredible experience compared to this – it

includes the required experience below plus I am trained in MMA

fighting, am the mayor of multiple Chipotles, Starbucks, and locally

famous restaurants in downtown NYC, and I type really fast. You want

to hire me more than anything and you’ll be disgusted at how fast and

responsive your API is when I’m done.

You’ll have to pay me ridiculous amounts of money but after the job is

done you’ll wish you paid me more to stick around because you’ll know

whatever company hires me next will destroy yours. It will be worth

it, you’ll feel like I just got ripped off every time you write me a

check. Each week you’ll feel worse and worse and increase the amount

of money you are paying me until one day you realise there’s no amount

of money that could add up to the value of my insanely awesome skills.

It’s ok, it happens to everyone.

You’re welcome,

David

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.