We Hear (Again) NBC's Beth Comstock Is Leaving. She (Again) Says "I'm Staying."

A plugged-in source tells us that NBC’s Beth Comstock will, in fact, be leaving her post as the network’s “integrated media chief.” Absolutely not, says an NBC rep who calls us and relays Beth’s message: “I’m staying put.” Update: Note that Ben Silverman has just hired Cameron Death as his own digital development exec; one of the theories behind the Comstock-will-go talk is that Silverman is trying to move the company’s digital operations under his control. AdAge



