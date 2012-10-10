We Hear DraftFCB Is Looking Externally For A Creative Chief In New York

DraftFCB’s Laurence Boschetto

Photo: DraftFCB

DraftFCB president/CEO Laurence Boschetto is looking outside his agency for a new chief creative officer in the New York office, a source tell us, with the intention that the candidate eventually succeed him atop the agency.The agency did not respond to a request for comment.



The Interpublic Group-owned DraftFCB has creative chiefs in its Chicago and San Francisco locations, but not at its Big Apple location. The post was vacated last year.

Part of Boschetto’s mission is to find the kind of game-changing creative brand name who can reset the story at DraftFCB, a bit like the way Tor Myhren has at Grey New York (owned by WPP).

Although DraftFCB won the SeaWorld account and part of Fidelity’s direct marketing business this year, it hasn’t nailed the kind of gigantic accounts needed to replace the losses of S.C. Johnson or MillerCoors.

To add insult to injury, Mondelez said it would pit DraftFCB against Wieden + Kennedy for the 2013 Oreo Super Bowl ad assignment. DraftFCB has done well-regarded work on that business this year.

One obvious problem: Bringing in someone from outside implies that the internal candidates aren’t cutting the mustard.

Related:

What’s On DraftFCB CEO Laurence Boschetto’s Mind Right Now

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.