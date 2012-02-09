We Have Video Of Mitt Romney Tying His Dog To The Roof Of His Car

The story of Mitt Romney’s dog keeps rearing its ugly head. Now video has emerged of the 1983 incident in which Romney put his dog in a crate and tied it to the roof of his car for a 12-hour journey to Canada.



Specifically, video created by Next Media Animation — the Taiwanese company that creates animated news video for historic events that were not, sadly, captured on film. So you know it must be accurate.

For those unfamiliar with the Mitt Romneydog controversy:

Back in 1983, Mitt Romney traveled 12 hours to Canada with his Irish Setter, Seamus, strapped to the roof of the car in a kennel. Then, as the Boston Globe described when they broke the story in 2007, Romney’s son noticed a brown liquid dripping down the back window. Romney hosed the dog off and stuffed the hound back into the crate. The dog allegedly ran away when the Romney family finally reached its vacation destination.

NMA’s video, “Mitt Romney ‘dog on roof’ story just won’t die,” produced by Business Insider, imagines what Seamus’s fateful trip might have looked like.

