"We Have Only Made Two Mistakes…Our Most Notable Was SCVNGR"

UPDATE: We now also have Scvngr’s side of the story.



Wine company Vintank has written a scathing review of SCVNGR on its blog; it encourages every small business to stop using the mobile checkin company for their marketing efforts.

“One of our jobs is to find technologies that will help the wine industry succeed,” it writes. “Fortunately we have only made two mistakes in technologies that we have strongly supported in our three year history. Our most notable was SCVNGR.”

Vintank explains that everything was “champagne and roses” at first. It liked SCVNGR’s innovative elements, fair pricing, and the company’s growing userbase. SCVNGR, Vintank says, offered cool features that Foursquare and Gowalla lacked, like mapping tools and a way to pair gaming with tourism.

Vintank says SCVNGR broke numerous promises throughout the campaign, such as releasing features Vintank assumed would be exclusive to its program and a Mashable party that never got thrown.

It sounds to us like both SCVNGR and Vintank are at fault. Vintank probably dealt with an eager sales person at SCVNGR who over-promised to gain a new client. We also wonder how much Vintank spent with SCVNGR. Low spending, needy clients sometimes become more of a hassle than they’re worth.

Either way Vintank has deleted SCVNGR from its mobile phones and Foursquare has gained a new client.

