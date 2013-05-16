We Have A Winner: British Firm Comes Out On Top Of Barangaroo Casino Design Competition

This is the casino design submitted by Wilkinson Eyre Architects which has been chosen for James Packer’s Barangaroo development in Sydney.

Packer is announcing the winner today, but the Australian Financial Review has already reported the British firm won.

(Check out all the designs submitted here)



It beat two proposals from rival American firms.

