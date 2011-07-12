We have a Dynamo of Politics

The Debt Ceiling vs. Tax the Rich debate couldn’t be hotter. In the one corner, we have ideological, bought by rich (corporation) Republicans. In the other corner, we have the President who finally is acting like an Executive, Barack. Fista-coffs off: fight!

I love debate. I am a Liberal Libertarian, which confuses most people, but f’ them, I can defend my position like a karate sensei exacts his moves.

What I am seeing is that non-involved people are joining the debate. We face real challenges. And the masses are getting it.

I own no cell phone, no Twitter account. I labour away in my vegetable garden. I am glad to see that so many are voicing their opinion in political arts, because, we need that arts, now.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.