This video, which comes to us via Boing Boing, goes into more detail on your phone’s accelerometer than we knew was possible.



Watch the video below to check it out.

DON’T MISS: Here’s How Easy It Is To Download Any Video On YouTube >

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.