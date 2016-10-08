We had drinks at Dead Rabbit to find out why it's considered one of the world's best bars

Dead Rabbit isn’t what you might expect.

A small, disarming Irish pub steeped in history, it is one of the most talked-about bars of the global cocktail scene. The upstairs Parlor bar, if you can get in, features an ever-evolving menu of some of the most of-the-moment cocktails.

In recent times, Dead Rabbit, or its founders, have taken home virtually every top accolade of the cocktail world, as chosen by the industry standard-bearer, Tales of the Cocktail:

Bartender of the Year, Best American Cocktail Bar, World’s Best Drinks Selection, to name a few.

Dead Rabbit was opened in 2013 in lower Manhattan by two down-to-earth Irishmen, Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry, who started out as neighbourhood bartenders before making a name for themselves at the 5-star Merchant Hotel bar in Belfast.

Dead Rabbit isn’t that far from our Union Square offices. So we headed downtown to find out what all the commotion is about.

We were not disappointed.

