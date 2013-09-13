We Found Where The Hipsters Are Coming From

Young people in their late twenties who fashion themselves as outside of the mainstream — derisively referred to as hipsters — are a major force in New York, especially trendy neighborhoods like Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

But how did they get there? Where do they all come from?

Fortunately these questions can be answered by the U.S. Census Bureau. Looking at their flows mapper — which measures people moving to or from a county to any other counties — we were able to find out where people were coming from when they moved to Brooklyn.

Not only that, but we were also able to narrow down the age ranges.

This map shows counties that had a significant number of people aged 25-30 who moved to Kings County, New York, also known as Brooklyn. These are prime candidates for hipsterdom.

The grey areas on the map indicate regions where there are people moving from there to Brooklyn, but the Census doesn’t have evidence to say they’re between 25 and 30. The orange areas, though, are where a bunch of people are coming from:

So while we’re not saying that all people between 25 and 30 who are moving from the rest of the country to Brooklyn are hipsters, this fits the bill.

There’s mostly a ton of movement from the rest of the city and entire New York tri-state area, as well as California.

If you look closer, you can also see that Brooklyn is bringing in people from Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Austin, and the Research Triangle in North Carolina.

So next time you want to bash New York Hipsters, just realise that it’s not New York that’s the cause. It’s all of you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.