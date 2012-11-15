New Goldman Partner Grew Up As The Daughter Of A Pub Owner With An Awesome Story

Photo: NYCGO.com

Making partner at Goldman Sachs is a tremendous accomplishment.Especially for those who who came from humble beginnings.



Una Neary can arguably named among those for whom that’s true.

A New Jersey resident in her early 40s, Neary is the daughter of Jimmy Neary, the proprietor of Neary’s bar on East 57th Street in Manhattan.

According to a 2008 profile in Ireland’s Independent by Donal Lynch, Jimmy Neary was born in Sligo and moved to New York by boat in his early 20s in 1954.

He ended up getting drafted into the army, serving a two-year stint in Texas and Germany driving tanks. When he came back to the New York area, he held a series of bar jobs

Eventually, Lynch writes,he and a friend put down $500 deposit on a 57th Street restaurant that they had seen advertised in the New York Times, eventually paying $30,000 for the joint.

He opened the bar in 1967.

“It didn’t look like much to begin with, but slowly and surely Jimmy expanded the bar’s clientele and wove the Irish-American story into the lore of the bar,” Lynch says.

The bar has since grown into an Upper East Side “institution,” and the walls feature signed items from the Bushes, the Kennedys and Mayor Bloomberg, “a close friend of Neary” according to the Independent.

Una attended the Academy of the Holy Angels, a Catholic prep school in New Jersey, and graduated from Manhattanville College in 1990.

She went on to work at the New York Fed and at one point was the youngest examiner in the Federal Reserve System.

And how she’s a Goldman partner.

Congrats Una.

