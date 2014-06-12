We Found A World Cup Which Has Already Been Run And Won Convincingly By Australia

Dreaming of similar World Cup success. Picture: Getty Images.

Australia may struggle in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but it would be different outcome if ball skills were replaced with fundamental economic measures of the competing nations in every match.

Craig James, CommSec’s chief economist, modeled economic criteria to decide the winners of World Cup matches and Australia came out on top.

Different economic criteria were used for each round starting at the group stage and finishing with the final match: Economic growth, Government net lending/borrowing, Gross National Saving, Gross Government Debt, Inflation.

“Clearly this is a light-hearted and different perspective on both the World Cup and international economics,” James says.

“But it does highlight just how well Australia performs on the world stage if economic criteria is used to rank countries rather than football.”

The following table shows the 32 countries in their respective groups.

On economic growth, Australia finishes second in Group B to Chile and goes through to the next round.

In Match 49, Australia squeezes past Cameroon in a close contest.

In Match 57, Australia beats Côte d’Ivoire

Australia beats South Korea in the first semi-final with a lower government debt to GDP ratio.

Australia prevails over Algeria, maintaining a far lower inflation rate.

And that proved the difference, leaving Australia as the winner of the Economic World Cup.

