We finally know why Nicole Kidman was clapping so strangely at the Oscars

Aussie actress Nicole Kidman was roasted on social media last week for her bizarre clap during the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.

Here’s the footage in case you missed it:

Nicole Kidman with the most avant-garde applause of the night https://t.co/ZLuSDf8IVd pic.twitter.com/8dw4OYrCnR — The Independent (@Independent) February 27, 2017

We now know the reason why she was clapping so strangely.

Speaking to Kiis Radio yesterday, she said that she was wearing several pieces of very expensive jewellery that was on loan for the night, including a large ring that she didn’t want to damage by clapping properly. Hence the awkward, splayed-finger “seal clap”.

Here’s what she told Kyle and Jackie O on Kiis Radio:

Ok here it is. It was really awkward. I was thinking, gosh I want to clap, I don’t want to not be clapping which would be worse, right? “Why isn’t Nicole clapping?” So therefore I’m clapping but it was really difficult because I had this huge ring which was not my own that was absolutely gorgeous and I was terrified of damaging it.

