We finally know how George Clooney proposed to Amal Alamuddin

Eight months after their Venice nuptials, George Clooney has spilled the beans on how he popped the question to Amal Alamuddin.

This Tuesday, during an appearance on “CBS This Morning,” Clooney spoke with Charlie Rose about his new bride while touring the observatory at One World Trade Center.

“I knew fairly quickly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with Amal,” he started. “But I have to say, when I asked her, we’d never talked about it … There wasn’t like, ‘Maybe we should get married?’ I literally dropped it on her.”

When it came time to get on one knee, the longtime bachelor kept things simple and classic, proposing at home to a very personal soundtrack. “I queued up a playlist of some of my aunt Rosemary’s songs and I asked her,” he said softly.

Apparently the proposal was so unexpected that Amal just kept saying, “Oh my God,” and “Wow,” rather than giving an answer.

Says Clooney, “Finally I just said, listen, I’m [52] and I’ve been on my knee now for about 28 minutes so I’ve got to get an answer out of this … I may not be able to stand back up.”

Romance and a laugh. We’d expect nothing less.

