We drove Tesla's new Model X SUV

The Tesla Model X crossover is one of the most eagerly awaited vehicles in recent memory. Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the production electric crossover during a massive gathering at a company facility in Fremont, California Tuesday night.

The Model is truly unique in the automotive world. Although there are plenty of electric vehicles on the road and even a couple of electric SUVs for sale, none of them live in the high-performance luxury realm normally occupied by the likes of Porsche, BMW and Range Rover.

After years of development and an initial production run which Elon Musk described as “very difficult,” the Model X is finally ready for delivery. Fortunately for us, Tesla gave a few lucky journalists the opportunity to experience their latest offering — hours before the vehicles are turned over to their future owners.

We also attended Tesla’s ceremony launching the production version of the Model X. Check back for coverage of the event.

In the meantime, here’s a glimpse of the new Tesla Model X.

As we waited for our turn behind the wheel, Tesla let us check out a customer's Model X. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider It's one of the 'Founder's Series' cars available only to VIPs. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider These cars are personally inspected by Elon Musk prior to delivery. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider As for the car itself, it's truly impressive. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider The Model X is a midsize electric crossover with room for 7 passengers spread over three rows of seats. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider It's Tesla's first entry into the fast-growing luxury SUV market. The car's defining feature are its 'Falcon Wing Doors,' which open by swinging upward instead of out. According to Elon, the doors open with 'balletic grace.' Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider It's a truly inspired piece of technology. The doors are automatic and are equipped with a variety of sensors including sonar that can detect the car's surroundings. The amount of space an open door occupies is entirely dictated by the amount of space surrounding the car. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider Musk calls the 'monopost' seats a 'sculptural beauty.' There's also lots of storage space underneath. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider Soon, it was our turn behind the wheel of this black P90D Model X, which has a range of 250 miles on a single charge. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider The modern interior bears some resemblance to the Model S sedan, but with added storage and some distinct stylistic touches. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider The instrument cluster is fully digital. We jammed out to some Chris Brown on the car's 570 watt, 17-speaker sound system, which was developed in-house at Tesla. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider The third row of seats look surprisingly roomy. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider The massive center touch screen is the heart of the front console. You can open the doors at the touch of a button. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider We unleashed our P90D. Simply put, it's ridiculously fast. In fact, our videographer almost dropped his camera when I stepped on the gas. The P90D can hit 60mph with Ludicrous mode in just 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph. Graham Flanagan/Business Insider All too soon, our drive was over. It was an impressive experience. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider The Model X's panoramic front windshield is the largest single piece of glass ever installed on a production car. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider One final piece of tech to touch on. The automatic doors are equipped with a full array of sensors that can essentially interpret your intent as you approach the vehicle. Graham Flanagan/Business Insider Musk compared the doors to having an 'invisible chauffeur.' Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider Currently, Tesla has roughly 25,000 Model Xs on order. If you book one now, you'll likely get yours in 8-12 months, Musk told reporters. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider The Model X is on sale now with a base price of $132,000. Benjamin Zhang/ Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.