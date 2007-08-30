CondeNet Links Up With MSNBC.com, Looks For More Portal Deals

Conde Nast’s CondeNet has struck a distribution deal with Microsoft and GE’s MSNBC.com to push content from its websites to the portal. This kind of pact is standard operating procedure for online publishers of any size; the next step will be landing deals with the some of the three dominant portals that can generate significant traffic for content partners: Yahoo, Microsoft’s MSN, and AOL.



Two notes here:

1) Note that the deal doesn’t include Conde’s struggling Portfolio.com site, which is run as its own separate fiefdom, apart from the rest of the Conde web properties.

2) These content deals can be double-edged swords for publishers. Hooking up with portals can immediately super-charge your traffic. But the more you depend on portals for traffic, the more dependent you become on portals, who then have extraordinary leverage. Careful! Yahoo Finance

