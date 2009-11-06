10 Really Good Things We Could Have Done With The $2.3 Billion We Wasted On CIT

On Sunday, CIT announced it filed for bankruptcy, meaning that $2.3 billion in taxpayer money is lost.
During the financial crisis, Hank Paulson told Americans they needed to save CIT as part of saving the financial system, even though the commercial lender was seriously troubled already.
Well, CIT just failed, and nothing happened. So Americans lost $2.3 billion for naught.
That’s a lot of money. To drive home the point, we asked some humanitarian groups how $2.3 billion could have been spent to help out in the developing world.
378.3 million malaria-preventing mosquito nets (@ $6.08 each)
According to the International Rescue Committee, $6.08 would pay for a family-sized, insecticide treated mosquito net. Add to this malaria treatment -- $232 would provide treatment for 200 people -- and you have an effective way to prevent the deaths of millions worldwide.
67,251 wells (@ $34,200 each)
From Save the Children: With your generous donation, Save the Children will dig a special borehole to provide an entire community with access to clean, fresh water. Here's how it works: Local community leaders in Sikasso, Mali have asked us to help them drill boreholes, construct wells and install hand-pumps so their children and families can drink and bathe in disease-free water. Your donation will help geophysics experts pinpoint the best place for digging, fund the construction company and equipment, and provide the technical control to monitor construction and ensure quality and safety. We'll also train people in the community how to repair pumps if required.
Image: Save The Children
1.15 million latrines (@ $2,000 each)
From Save the Children: Many girls drop out of school because they lack a private place to address the hygiene needs that maturing girls require. As a result, they forfeit their education and their chance of a better future. Your generous gift will help Save the Children build multiple latrines in Ethiopia for girls and for boys.
Image: Save The Children
58,974 health clinics (@ $39,000 each)
From World Vision: For rural families in countries like Sierra Leone and Zambia, the nearest health care may be 100 miles away -- on foot. Your gift will build and/or renovate a health clinic that is easily accessible to as many as 8,000 children and adults, providing services like critical immunizations, maternal and baby care, treatment of common and life-threatening ailments, and more.
Image: World Vision
5,476,190 children sponsored for a year (@ $420 a year)
From World Vision: Wonderful things happen when you make the choice to sponsor a child. For only about $1 a day, you'll show your child God's unconditional love by providing them with access to critical resources such as: clean water; nutritious food; health care and education.
95.83 million safe home births (@ $24 each)
According to a report released by UNICEF this year, 1,500 women die every day from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth. The International Rescue Committee tells us that $24 would pay for a safe birthing kit which provides supplies for a safe and hygienic home birth, along with a blanket and some clothing.
460,000 baby delivery clinics (@ $5,000 each)
According to the International Rescue Committee, $5,000 would equip a delivery room at a clinic.
44.2 million girls in school for a year (@ $52 per girl per year)
According to the International Rescue Committee, $52 would enable an afghan girl to attend school for one year.
Emergency medicine for 5.16 million people (@ $446 per kit)
According to the International Rescue Committee, $446 would pay for an emergency medical kit which includes medicine, equipment and other supplies, enabling an IRC health team to provide medical services during an emergency for up to 10,000 people.
