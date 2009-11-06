10 Really Good Things We Could Have Done With The $2.3 Billion We Wasted On CIT

On Sunday, CIT announced it filed for bankruptcy, meaning that $2.3 billion in taxpayer money is lost.



During the financial crisis, Hank Paulson told Americans they needed to save CIT as part of saving the financial system, even though the commercial lender was seriously troubled already.

Well, CIT just failed, and nothing happened. So Americans lost $2.3 billion for naught.

That’s a lot of money. To drive home the point, we asked some humanitarian groups how $2.3 billion could have been spent to help out in the developing world.

SEE WHAT GOOD WE COULD HAVE DONE WITH WASTED $2.3 BILLION CIT FUNDS>>>

