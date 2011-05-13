We Could Get A Retina Display iPad 3

Photo: Apple

Samsung just showed off a super-high resolution 10″ tablet screen. As TUAW points out, this means it’s now at least technologically possible (and presumably economically viable) for Apple to make its next tablet with a super high resolution display.Apple introduced the “Retina Display” on its iPhone 4, with gorgeous really high resolution, but didn’t have that on the iPad, simply because it’s much, much more expensive to make such high resolution displays on a 10″ tablet screen instead of on a phone screen.



It’s worth pointing out here that Samsung is a huge conglomerate that doesn’t just compete with Apple in phones and tablets, but is also a huge parts supplier for Apple. So this development does seem to make it much more likely that we could see some sort of Retina-like super high resolution display on the next iPad.

