We Could Easily See Another $200 Billion Of M&A Deals

Cash held on the balance sheets of U.S. non-financial companies has surged to $1.8 trillion according to Citi. The increase has been so steep that companies could go out and spend $200 billion within the next year, and still have some of the highest cash piles in history.



They could, for example, execute $200 billion in further acquisitions with ease.

(Chart via Citi, Monday Morning Musings, 4 October 2010)

