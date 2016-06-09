We compared the sizes of some of the world's most famous aircraft, here's how they stack up

We compared the sizes of some of the most famous — and some of the largest — flying machines in the world.

Though the Space Shuttle Orbiter and Concorde may be a bit larger than you’d expected, they’re all dwarfed by the nearly football-field-sized Antonov An-225 Mriya.

Here they are:

NOW WATCH: Simple etiquette rules to remember the next time you fly



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.