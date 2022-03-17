We both left our homes in the UK to study in the US, but our experiences couldn’t have been more different

Mikhaila lived in a small college town, while Maria opted for city life.

She felt that living on a small campus was beneficial, as it made making friends and finding her way around seamless.

By contrast, Maria lived in various neighborhoods in the city of Boston throughout college. She grew up outside of London so always wanted to experience city life.

While Boston is the 21st largest city in the US, according to the city’s Research Bureau, it’s also home to an array of different colleges and universities, which gave it a real college-town feel.