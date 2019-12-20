Each Amazon Go store I visited in NYC offered something unique, and it made me realise that various retailers should be worried

Fabiana Buontempo
Joey Hadden/Business InsiderWe found that Amazon Go has something for everyone, making it a looming threat to many different types of retailers.
  • Amazon Go is a grocery store concept by Amazon that doesn’t have any checkout lines.
  • While you shop, sensors monitor which items you take off and put back on the shelves. Once you leave the store, the credit card you have on file in your Amazon or Amazon Go app is automatically charged for the items you’ve chosen, and a receipt with the items you purchased is sent to your phone.
  • Amazon has 18 store locations across major cities including Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, and New York, with plans to open more stores across the country.
  • There are six Amazon Go store locations in New York City, and I visited four of them to see how they each compared.
  • I visited two Amazon Go locations at One Liberty and Brookfield Place in downtown Manhattan and two locations in midtown, which were located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and the Chrysler Building.
  • I found that each Amazon Go store offers something unique for its customers, and various retailers, from smaller convenience stores to full grocery stores, should be on high alert.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon Go is the company’s grab-and-go store concept that is shaking up convenience and grocery stores.

AP/Elaine ThompsonAmazon go is a new shopping experience.

The premise of the store is that there is no checkout line.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderYou simply walk out after shopping.

Customers simply scan the barcode on their Amazon or Amazon Go app to enter the store. From there, sensors monitor which items you’re picking off the shelves.

AP/Elaine ThompsonYou scan your smartphone barcode to enter.

As you exit the store, you get a receipt confirming what you purchased and how much you spent.

Matt Weinberger/Business InsiderA receipt is emailed to you.

There are 18 stores across Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, and New York, six of which are in Manhattan. And more stores are slated to open in the future.

Shoshy Ciment/Business InsiderAmazon Go has six locations in Manhattan.

I decided to venture off to a few of Amazon Go’s New York City stores to compare what each offered. My plan of action was to visit four out of the six stores in different parts of Manhattan.

Google MapsThe different Amazon Go locations throughout New York City.

Analysts estimate that Amazon Go stores could bring in $US1.5 million for the company each year.

AP/Elaine Thompson

And based on my experience in each store I visited, I’m not surprised. Depending on the location and space of the store, each Amazon Go store seems to offer something different for its consumers.

Stephen Brashear/GettyEach store has something a little different on its shelves.

With its estimated sales and more locations popping up all over, I think Amazon Go could give various retailers, from major grocers to smaller convenience stores, a run for their money.

Getty

My first stop was the One Liberty location, which conveniently was attached to my work building. The footprint of this location felt small.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThe outside of One Liberty location.

This store offers 12 different categories of groceries, including dairy items, dips, frozen meals, according to the Amazon Go app. The app also specifies how much the store carries of each category.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThere are 12 grocery categories at this location.

Having never stepped foot in an Amazon Go store before, I was expecting more of a grocery store, but this location seemed more like a fancy 7-Eleven to me.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThe offerings were like a bodega.

There was a large seating area in this location with a few tables for customers to sit and sip their coffee or enjoy their lunch, as well as a counter and chairs along the window. This area seemed large in comparison to the rest of the store.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThe seating area was large for the store.

The shelves were mostly made up of ready-to-eat sandwiches and salads that are perfect for a grab-and-go lunch.

Fabiana BuontempoA prepared sandwich.

Grilled chicken was a popular menu item.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderGrilled chicken was an offering at this location.

The frozen section also offered a variety of burritos that you could nuke in your office microwave.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderFrozen burritos were in the freezer section.

There was a soda machine that had a touch screen with countless drink options…

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThe soda machine had countless options.

…and a Starbucks coffee counter with an automated machine to make fancy drinks.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThe coffee counter at Amazon Go.

More typical grocery store items were scant at this location, though I found some dry foods like granola and cereal.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThis location carried cereal and granola.

My next stop was the Brookfield Place location, just a few short blocks away from the One Liberty store.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThe outside of Amazon Go’s Brookfield location.

The Brookfield location seemed to be more spacious than the One Liberty location, and, according to the Amazon Go app, it offers 24 grocery categories, double that of the One Liberty location.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider24 categories at this store.

The Brookfield Amazon Go offered a decent, though not exhaustive, selection of items in each category, and based on its offerings, it felt more like a neighbourhood grocery store like Trader Joe’s than the One Liberty location.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderOrange juice, iced tea, iced coffee were on the shelves.

The specialty snacks this store had, such as PB & J bites, reminded me of the sort of snacks Trader Joe’s would carry.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderFun snacks were on the shelves.

It offered grocery items such as spinach, butter, snap peas, spring mix…

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderGrocery items included spring mix and spinach.

…condiments like peanut butter, jelly, and a stocked shelf of bread.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderStaples such as bread and butter were offered here.

This location also had meat items such as Wagyu meat, beef patties, and NY strip steak on the shelves.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderWagyu meat would make for a tasty dinner.

I could easily see myself picking up some spring mix and beef patties to make a quick dinner.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderI would buy these beef patties.

I also liked the one-pan dish offerings, such as this Korean BBQ style chicken. According to the instructions, you cook the entire meal in one pan for a quick and simple dinner.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThis one pan dish makes for an easy dinner.

The snack area even had some fancy chocolates.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThis location offered yummy chocolate treats.

The Brookfield location didn’t have a coffee counter or anywhere to sit and eat, but it had this small area with microwaves and utensils. It seemed that this location focused more on the food items than providing a space to eat compared to the One Liberty location.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThis location didn’t have a seating area.

The next Amazon Go store on my list was the 30 Rockefeller Plaza location. This location was a bit trickier to find than the others because it was inside. Once at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, you need to take the outside elevator down to the concourse level to access this store.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThe 30 Rock location was pretty empty.

This midtown location felt like it had a bigger footprint than the other two stores, though it only had 18 grocery categories.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business Insider

This location reminded me of a regular grocery store with more variety per food category. It didn’t have any fancy meats like the Brookfield location, but it did have essential food items to make a meal.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderOne of the aisles at this Amazon Go store.

At this location, whole strawberries and large containers of yogurt were on the shelves.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderStrawberries were sold at this location.

There were multiple shelves of coffee drinks, possibly making up for the lack of coffee counter like the one at the One Liberty store.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThe options for iced coffee were endless.

I found shelves filled with foods such as ravioli, pesto sauce, and an assortment of cheeses.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderPasta was on the shelf at this location.

I even found a decent assortment of cheeses like mozzarella, gruyere, and goat cheese.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderShelves of cheese.

The 30 Rockefeller Plaza location had more of a variety of prepared lunch items such as lemon peppered tuna compared to the other locations that had basic sandwiches and salads.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderOne of the prepared meals.

The last Amazon Go location on my journey was the Chrysler Building location.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThis store was located at the bottom of the Chrysler Building.

With all the scaffolding outside of it, the Amazon Go sign was mostly hidden until you got closer.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderI couldn’t find the entrance at first.

I was excited to see all the goodies this location had because this Amazon Go appeared to be the largest store in size compared to the other ones I visited.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderAmazon Go’s Chrysler building location.

On the app, it said this store had 18 different grocery categories.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThis was one of the largest stores.

Unlike the other stores, this location had a decent selection of nonfood items including household supplies and stationery, which reminded me of a Target store.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThe aisles were not that unique.

I was impressed by the assortment of household goods such as toilet paper, deodorant, paper towels, tissues, garbage bags, and Mrs. Meyer’s cleaner.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderSome of the household goods this store offered.

This store even sold birthday cards.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThis location had birthday cards.

This midtown location also had a shelf filled with Amazon chocolate.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderA shelf of mostly Amazon labelled chocolate.

Items such as butter, eggs, and almond milk were in the refrigerator section, but that was about the extent of the grocery items.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThe dairy options on the shelf.

When it came to the snack and lunch options, the store offered a variety of boxes filled with fruit and cheeses, in addition to prepared sandwiches and salads.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderSome of the snack and lunch options.

This location also had a coffee bar, the same as the One Liberty location…

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThe coffee bar was identical to the one at One Liberty.

…and a spacious area to sit and eat.

Fabiana Buontempo/Business InsiderThe large seating area.

I learned from this experience that, since each Amazon Go store has different offerings, planning ahead is key.

Shoshy Ciment/Business InsiderNot every store is the same.

Whether you’re planning on grabbing a salad for lunch or shopping to make dinner, checking out each store’s grocery options on the Amazon Go app first is helpful.

Shoshy Ciment/Business InsiderPlanning in advance is key.

Overall I was impressed by the diversity of items offered at the different Amazon Go locations, and I could see each one catering to different types of shoppers.

Shoshy Ciment/Business InsiderEach store had something different.

The Amazon Go stores seem to be a hit with shoppers so far, as the stores have already proved to have returning customers across the country.

Shutterstock/PeterVandenbeltPeople lining up outside an Amazon Go location.

Amazon is clearly pushing boundaries with these new stores, making it a looming threat to many different types of retailers.

AP/Elaine Thompson

