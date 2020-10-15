The We Company is changing its name back to WeWork

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images A man walks past the logo of WeWork in Tokyo on May 18, 2020.

The We Company said Wednesday it is rebranding back to WeWork, nearly two years after it first made the name change.

In January 2019, the company opted for a new brand name to reflect its venture beyond its core product, coworking areas, into residential and educational spaces.

WeWork has been grappling with slowed business during the pandemic, with large vacancies in its coworking spaces throughout its many markets.

The name change also comes a year after the company’s failed IPO filing, which revealed to investors the state of its shaky finances and business practices and resulted in the ousting of cofounder and then CEO Adam Neumann.

The coworking startup launched in 2010 as WeWork, and opted to rebrand as The We Company in January 2019 as it ventured outside of office space into residential and educational units. And after nearly two years, the company is returning to its original name.

“This announcement marks the latest milestone in the company’s efforts to focus on its core product and cement itself as a global end-to-end business solutions leader,” the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The company startup has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, as has much of the real estate world. WeWork is grappling with large vacancies in many of its markets, including New York City and Los Angeles, and has even joined hands with such established commercial real estate firms as JLL and CBRE to help fill them. The company has laid off hundreds of employees, as many companies have had to do during the pandemic, but it has also revealed plans to “reward” employees during a year that has been tougher than others.

However, the pandemic is only the latest challenge WeWork has faced.

Last September, the company geared up for what was expected to be a $US47 billion IPO. But the company faced widespread criticism when its S-1 filing revealed its financial conditions, business practices, and questionable management by cofounder and then CEO Adam Neumann. The company ousted Neumann, grappled with a potential bankruptcy, and ended up pulling its IPO.

Softbank, the Japanese holding giant, bet heavily on WeWork, pouring $US9 billion into the company before its IPO unravelled. Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son acknowledged in an early 2020 interview that the firm “paid too much valuation for WeWork and we did too much believe in the entrepreneur,” according to Forbes.

In February, Sandeep Mathrani took over the reins as CEO of the company and has since embarked on a mission to turn it around. As of May, the company was valued around $US2.9 billion.

