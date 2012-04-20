Photo: Baby Boomer Talk

Albert Einstein died 57 years ago today, but that doesn’t mean people can’t still learn something from one of history’s greatest minds. Even though Einstein was best known for his work in physics, many of his lessons and famous quotes are very applicable to business as well.



Here are five famous quotes from Albert Einstein translated by BusinessNewsDaily and applied to business.

“If A is success in life, then A = x + y + z. Work is x, play is y and z is keeping your mouth shut.”

This simple equation may show exactly what it takes to be successful in life, but the same is true for business. Loads of hard work and determination are necessary to make any given venture a success, particularly when speaking about business.

“We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.”

Simply put, this is another way to say one of the most popular and overused buzzwords in business. Thinking outside the box, no matter how cliché, is oftentimes a necessary and extremely effective way to fix problems and come up with new ideas.

“Any fool can make things bigger, more complex, and more violent. It takes a touch of genius–and a lot of courage–to move in the opposite direction”.

More often than not, success in business requires taking a leap of faith or following the path less traveled. That, however, does not make the decision to do so any easier for entrepreneurs and businesses.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.”

Numbers and projections can only take you so far. A large part of making any business a success relies on their willingness to take chances and their ability to come up with new ideas before anyone else.

“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.”

Once a business reaches a certain level of success, it becomes very easy for them to rest on their laurels and become complacent. This is a good way for businesses to quickly get passed over by competition. No matter how big and successful your business is, you cannot stop questioning how to improve.

