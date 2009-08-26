We Can't Afford To Pay For Electricity

Record heat in Texas is driving the price of electricity through the roof, according the Wall Street Journal.



Texas relies heavily on natural gas for electricity, so it was anticipating a decline in bills, since gas is so cheap now, but a number of above 100 degree days in Austin has caused prices to soar there, as everyone cranks the air conditioning to cool down.

According to the Journal’s story “roughly 8% of households are delinquent with utility payments.” So the utilities are lettting people pay 25% now and 75% later.

The USA Today, also has a story along these lines today, saying that power is getting shut off because consumers can’t afford to pay their bills:

ComEd, which supplies electricity to 3.8 million customers in northern Illinois, says it has disconnected more this year than last but declined to provide specifics. The utility saw a 14% increase in bills 60 days late in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, spokeswoman Kim Johnson says.

Piedmont Natural Gas, which has 1 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, disconnected 9,039 North Carolina customers from November 2008 through February 2009, up 68% from the same period a year earlier. “The economy’s having an impact,” spokesman David Trusty says.

Public Service Electric and Gas, which has 2.3 million customers in New Jersey, has seen a 20% increase so far this year in customers at least two months behind, says billing director Victor Viscomi. This year, 30,000 more customers received financial assistance. Unemployment and foreclosures are growing, Viscomi says, and “bankruptcies are up approximately 30% among customers.”

At Arizona’s Home Energy Assistance Fund, requests for help with utility bills are up 40% from last year, program manager Katie Morales says.

