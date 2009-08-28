We Can't Afford To Keep The Streetlights On

Yesterday, we learned via USA Today that more and more Americans can’t afford to keep the electricity flowing.



Turns out it’s not just households, municipalities are in the same tight spot. To save some money, towns across America are using fewer street lights says USA Today:

In July, Santa Rosa, Calif., started a two-year effort to remove 6,000 of the city’s 15,000 streetlights. An additional 3,000 will be placed on a timer that shuts lights off from midnight to 5:30 a.m. Savings: $400,000 a year.

North Andover, Mass…is turning off 626 streetlights — about one-third of the town’s total — to save $47,000 annually.

Dennis, Mass., on Cape Cod is considering shutting off 832 lights to save $50,000 a year.

Montgomery, Pa., had its police department choose which lights would go. The town turned off 31 lights, one-third of the total, to save $6,000.

South Portland, Maine, joined several other Maine towns when the City Council voted to turn off 112 lights, saving $20,000 a year.

Northfield, Minn., a city of 19,000 will decide next month whether to add a $2.25 streetlight fee to monthly water and sewer bills. More than 30 Minnesota towns have added the fee.

This is obviously great news for children around the country. In our neck of the woods, when we were growing up, lots of parents told kids to come home as soon as the streetlights came on. Well, the street lights are never coming on, so kiddies, you’re going to play until it’s pitch black.

Then again, parents might just buy watches for kids. So, investors, the play here is to invest in Casio and Timex.

image: Flickr/Loop_oh

