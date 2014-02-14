We Ate The Magical African mBerry That Makes Lemons Taste Sweet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video "Oh my god!" -- That was the reaction we got from transportation reporter Alex Davies when he bit into a lime 15 minutes after taking a Miracle Berry tablet. The tablet, also known as mBerry, consists of powder from a West African fruit called Synsepalum dulcificum, or miracle fruit. When consumed, the berry alters your taste buds in a way that sour foods become extremely sweet. It's a truly mind-boggling experience. Watch and see for yourself how it all works. Produced by Will Wei. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser. Music: "Guilty Pleasures" by Igor Dvorkin, Duncan Pittock, & Ellie Kidd

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.