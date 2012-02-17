We Assume This Is The Real Reason Mars Is Shrinking The Snickers Bar

Candy maker Mars plans to shrink the size of its Snickers bar next year, saying that it’s part of its “responsible snacking” initiative. But it probably has more to do with the fact that the price of peanuts jumped 50 per cent in the past 12 months.



The current two-ounce Snickers bar contains 280 calories, and Mars says it’ll reduce its size by 11 per cent so it’ll only have 250 calories. It also plans to discontinue the king-sized bars altogether, reports NPR.

This is a convenient time to make the switch, since there’s been a lot of debate over healthy portion sizes in America, and other companies are reducing the size of their product packaging because of rising commodities costs.

Photo: Bloomberg

