Zac Efron is starring in a movie that looks like 'The Social Network' for DJing

Warner Bros. just debuted a trailer for a new Zac Efron movie and it looks a lot like “The Social Network” for DJing.

Following last summer’s smash hit “Neighbours,” Efron will return to college in “We Are Your Friends.”

This time around, the 27-year-old will play an aspiring DJ who tries to break through onto L.A.’s electronic music scene.

The film comes from first-time director Max Joseph, who has made a name for himself as the cinematographer on MTV’s “Catfish.” Now, he looks to tap into another big cultural trend by tackling the ever-growing popularity of EDM. It co-stars Wes Bentley (“American Beauty”) and Emily Ratajkowski (“Gone Girl”).

“We Are Your Friends” comes out in theatres on August 28, 2015.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.