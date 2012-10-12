We Are Very Excited About Three World-Changing Startups We Discovered This Morning

There are too many new startups coming out each day to keep track of, but today we stumbled upon three which are actually pretty cool – world changing even.



Here they are, in order of world-changingness, from “oh, handy” to “wow, that’ll shake up humongous industries.”

Silvercar makes business trips easier. One of the more annoying parts of a quick business trip is the hassle of dealing with renting a car. It’s expensive. There are hidden fees. It takes forever. SIlvercar, which just raised money from Michael Arrington and others, wants to make it simpler. It will rent just one kind of car, Audi A4s, and it will rent them to you through a mobile app. That’s it.

Oyster is a Netflix/Spotify-for books. GigaOm reports that Peter Thiel has invested $3 million in a company called Oyster. Oyster will be a mobile app with its own library of books that consumers will pay a monthly subscription to get access to. The book industry is actually a kind of small industry with revenues in the tens of billions. Still, books have influence beyond their commercial value, so this is a pretty big deal.

Holy cow, Lit Motors could change everything in China, India, Europe, and in the U.S. Lit Motors is making an electric motorcycle with doors, two pedals, and a steering wheel. It has a prototype called the C-1. It will have a range of 200 miles on a single charge, and it will go 0-60 in under six seconds. It has built-in gyros to keep it upright at a standstill, at speed, and in a collision. It’ll eventually cost $14,000. It’s going to be an uphill battle, but if Lit Motors can get this thing on the road, it would turn the auto industry upside down, starting in the developing world, and maybe even in the U.S.

