'We are in your emails and computer systems' -- IS targets an Australian MP and defence personnel

IS has made a direct threat to a Victorian MP and to Australian Defence Force personnel after posting their personal information online.

Fairfax Media is reporting that the terrorist organisation posted mobile phone numbers, email addresses, online passwords, and home suburbs, along with the message:

“Know that we are in your emails and computer systems, watching and recording your every move. “We have your names and addresses, we are in your … social media accounts. “We are extracting confidential data and passing on your personal information to the soldiers of the khilafah [caliphate], who soon with the permission of Allah will strike at your necks in your own lands!”

The leaks were revealed by Australia’s most deadly terrorist and Islamic State recruiter, Neil Prakash, who posted the links on Twitter about 4.30 am yesterday.

Justice Minister Michael Keenan confirmed that eight Australians have had their personal details compromised, telling Sky News this morning that authorities are “aware that there has been a hack that comprised around 1500 people”.

The majority of those on the list are believed to be US military personnel, which IS claims to have retrieved by hacking US government and military computers.

“Our authorities are very good at protecting us in the online environment… clearly if there was any physical risk to any Australians then we would take action immediately,” Keenan told Sky.

In a press conference later this morning prime minister Tony Abbott said he was still waiting to receive more information on the breach, and way press was aware of the leak before authorities were.

“All I want to say now is that we should not underestimate this organisation… and what these people can do,” he said.

“[They need to be] disrupted, degraded and destroyed”.

It’s not the first time that Prakesh’s tweets have caused alarm among authorities.

