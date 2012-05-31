MEEKER SAYS WE ARE HOSED: Beyond Tech, It's Not Looking Good

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider.com

Kleiner Perkins partner and former Morgan Stanley analyst Mary Meeker is best known for her insightful presentations on the state of the Web, and she’s just published another great one.It contains a rather unpleasant surprise, though.



Toward the end, Meeker includes a mini-presentation on the state of the US and world economies.

Other than a few positive trends in tech (smartphones and LinkedIn, specifically), she’s pretty bleak about the economy, the market, Europe, and government spending.

