We are hiring a Story Producing Intern for INSIDER picks

We are hiring story producing intern for INSIDER picks, the product recommendation section of INSIDER.

The role includes pitching, researching and producing scripts for INSIDER picks videos. This person will identify products and pitch, research and write scripts for videos about items. Recent INSIDER picks videos include one about uber-thin reading glasses and another about a baby toothbrush that’s shaped like a banana.

Candidates should have a passion for finding the best deals and products, and an ability to share his or her excitement with our audience in a clear, compelling way. Story producing interns work closely with video editors, but they do not need to know how to edit video.

This internship position is at our Flatiron headquarters in New York City. It starts in January 2016 and runs for six months. Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

Our interns are an integral part of our team. We seek out self-starters and people who are enthusiastic about collaborating with video producers, social media editors, and other team members.

At INSIDER, our motto is “Life is an adventure.” We tell stories for, about, and by people who seize life. That means they love to travel, try new foods, listen to new music, and fight for what’s right — and they admire people who do the same. INSIDER is distributed across social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube , as well as on the web.

If this sounds like you’re dream job, apply here with a resume and cover letter telling us why you’re a fit for INSIDER picks.

NOW WATCH: A Brooklyn exhibition is entirely devoted to Chinese food



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.