We Are Allowing This Economy To Lose

Minutes ago President Obama made a speech in which he clearly shifted his tone regarding the recovery. He went from being confident in its progress to blaming Republicans for its failure. It is likely we’ll look back and see Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner’s New York Times Op-Ed “Welcome to the Recovery” as some sort of turning point in discourse.



But the reality is, as Robert Johnson of the Roosevelt Institute says, is that we’re doing it to ourselves.

Johnson describes how this current economic crisis, with real unemployment around 15%, reminds him of Katrina in the government’s unwillingness to do anything to solve it.

Johnson blames this on the trend of distrust running rampant from the U.S. electorate, who now feel any government moves made to spur the economy are actually meant to help Wall Street and benefit cronyism.

Robert Johnson writes:

We are amidst an unfolding collective choice to pursue a downward spiral. I do not for a minute believe this will result in a lower debt/GDP ratio. I do see deflationary risks as a prelude to an inflationary response. Our leaders, showing their fear by responding to the fearful polling results are not leading. Where will this end?

And that’s the reality in the current economic situation. America has lost a great deal of faith in its government in the fallout from the bailouts. And the population, losing confidence in the recovery by the minute, will not trust their government to bring them back from the brink.

Obama may suggest it is the Republican’s halting a jobs bill, but it’s really something much broader than that. The people have lost faith in government action, and that is an immediate threat to the health of this economy.

