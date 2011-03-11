We Are All One!

Dear Friends

Good morning! It is 6:40am GMT in London and I am thinking of you with love and friendship in my heart and in my soul! There are early reports of a massive quake and Tsunami in Japan.



We are at work as friends in the Far East make significant changes to their positions… plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose!

May I humbly make the following suggestions:

1. Omnia vivunt, omnia inter se conexa or “Everything is alive; everything is interconnected”- Cicero, 106-43 BCE

2. The human spirit is indomitable – “The powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark.” – Vivekananda, 1863-1902 CE

3. Neglecting the human spirit, via an excessive attachment to either the physical or the intellectual dimensions is a recipe for our entrapment and not being able to see the wood for the trees;

4. On résiste à l’invasion des armées on ne résiste pas à l’invasion des idées! or Even armies can’t stop the invasion of ideas whose time has come! – Hugo, 1802-1885 CE

5. It is in the nature of self-assembling dynamic networks to create a self-designed universe! – “As we think, so we become!” – Buddha, 563-483 BCE

Out beyond ideas of wrong-doing and right-doing, there is a field. I will meet you there! – Rumi, 1207-1273 CE

Questions intellect divines yet love is the answer!

Love

DK and Family

To participate in this Socratic dialogue via FB, please click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.