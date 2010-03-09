We Are All Euro Bulls Now

We can’t say we’re surprised to see Jim Rogers reveal himself as being bullish on the Euro. Marc Faber said last week that he had turned short-term bullish, and as such we predicted a chorus of medium-term Euro bulls.



With Greece resolving itself, and all of the continent’s problems getting temporarily papered over, it seems there’s only one direction to go, for now.

And as you can see here, the currency is making a nice bottoming move.

Photo: FinViz

