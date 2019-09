Just in case you needed any more proof that the sentiment in the currency market is 180-degrees opposite to last year, here is the chart of net speculative trading positions at the CME. (via MineWeb)



There hasn’t been this much bullishness towards the dollar in years.

Apologies for the blurriness.

