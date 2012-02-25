We Will Be Spending Next Week With The Most Controversial Car On The Road

Photo: jhritz via flickr

So far, we have brought you reviews of Mazda’s great city car, Hyundai’s upmarket sedan, and Honda’s performance compact.Next week, we’ll be driving one of the most controversial cars on the road.



It seems everybody — and we do mean everybody — has an opinion on the Chevrolet Volt. And it is rare that it is just comprised of “oh, it’s ok.”

People are vehement in their defence or excoriation of the Volt. This is the rare vehicle that green activists, politicians, car enthusiasts, and the average man on the street has a thought about.

Starting today, we will be driving the Volt as our regular car until next Friday. It’ll go to the gym, through the Lincoln Tunnel, and we’ll search for a place to charge it up.

We aren’t going to fit it with a gun rack. That’s been done.

But what do you want to hear about it? Let us know below.

