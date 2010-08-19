We Absolutely Should Cut Taxes For The Rich, Says Economist--The Government Was Never Supposed To Be This Big

Photo: TechTicker

If there’s one thing that most people feel more strongly about than religion, it’s taxes.For conservatives, the answer to just about all economic problems is simple: Cut taxes, especially on the rich. For liberals, the answer is usually the opposite–raise taxes, especially on the rich.



John Tamny, the editor of RealClearMarkets and a senior economic adviser to H.C. Wainwright Economics, is squarely in the tax-cutting camp. (See interview below).

Unlike tax-cut advocates who seem to want to have their cakes and eat them, too, however, Tamny is ready to face the drastic spending cuts that tax cuts would necessitate. And he argues that taxes should be cut despite the fact that they’re already lower than they have been in decades and lower than they are in most other developed countries.

Why?

Because the Federal Government is vastly larger than it was ever intended to be, Tawny says. The “framers” meant for the Federal Government to be small and for state and local governments to be responsive to their constituents and provide the services that those constituents wanted.

In other words, if New Yorkers want big government, fine, they can pay a lot for big government. And if Texans want small government, fine, they can pay a little for small government. And Americans would then be free to choose where to live based on the size of government they wanted.

Instead, says Tamny, we’ve created a massive, bloated Federal bureaucracy that taxes Americans vastly more than the framers ever intended. So Federal taxes should be slashed, and the Federal government along with it…

