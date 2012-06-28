WB's 'Lego' Movie Just Cast These Comedians As Its Superheroes

So Will Arnet is going to use his ‘Arrested Development’ voice right?

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … flying Lego superheroes!Warner Bros. has just cast Will Arnett as the voice of Batman in the new “Lego” movie. They are also in talks with Channing Tatum to voice Superman, barring he can fit it into his busy schedule.



“Parks and Recreation” star Chris Pratt is set to voice the lead character, Emmet, a normal Lego figure, who after a misunderstanding is thrust into an extraordinary situation (likely joining the aforementioned superheroes).

The movie, a live-action/animation hybrid titled “Lego: The Piece of Resistance,” will be directed by “21 Jump Street” duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The pair previously worked with animation on “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs,” and with Tatum on “Jump Street.”

The film has been in development since 2008 and is set for release February 28, 2014.

So which Batman/Superman movie will we see first, this or “Justice League?”

