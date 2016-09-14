Washington State coach Mike Leach goes on epic rant blasting his team, 'Kumbaya crap,' and participation trophies that 'contaminated America'

Washington State’s football team is 0-2, and head coach Mike Leach is not pleased.

In front of reporters on Monday, Leach unleashed a rant for the ages. He bashed his team, “Kumbaya crap,” participation trophies — in Leach’s opinion, they have “contaminated America” — and so much more.

A selection of quotes: “We have the atmosphere of a [junior college] softball team”; “I got receivers running routes that don’t even resemble anything we teach”; and “We don’t like to run and hit, and this is a game for running and hitting.”

Watch it for yourself (courtesy of Fox Sports’ Aaron Levine), and then watch it again:

Here’s the best of Mike Leach today. MUST WATCH for #Cougars, #Huskies, and all fans everywhere. Hilarious. pic.twitter.com/IAyWV9OemA

— Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) September 13, 2016

It’s going to be a long season.

