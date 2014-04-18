A Waze Exec Says A US Airways Employee Sent Her These Harassing Texts

Twitter Julie Anne Mossler, Senior Director of Communications at Waze

Julie Anne Mossler, senior director of communications at Google-owned Waze, says she’s being harassed by a U.S. Airways baggage employee via text message.

Mossler is live-tweeting the texts between her and the employee. It’s unclear how the pair swapped phone numbers, but the texts she’s screengrabbed don’t look good.

The first calls her a liar and the second is threatening to “meet her face to face.” U.S. Airways says it’s looking into the situation right now.

Here is how it started, according to Mossler:

She had a crazy cross-country flight with two connections, and her bags didn’t make it. “No bigs,” she tells Business Insider. The airline notified her it would deliver the bags to her office at Google the next day. (Google bought Waze, the mapping app, last year). That’s when the trouble began, she says:

When I told him building 43 (the lobby) he said it was too far and hung up on me. Later he called me again – 43 told him he had to go to shipping and receiving and he didn’t want to go there, telling me he “already did his job” and it was “too heavy and too far.” I said that’s why it has wheels and a handle….(PS just dragged it all over Europe for a week) and he hung up on me again.

So Mossler complained to U.S. Airways:

I complained at the airport last night, and the lady took my information and called me late last night to tell me there was no complaint to file because he denied it. I then received those lovely texts this morning.

Here are the texts:

Unfortunately for U.S. Airways, Mossler began calling out U.S. Airways on Twitter.

Here’s how that conversation is going so far. You can follow along by following Julie on Twitter, here.



