M. Night Shyamalan Is Making A Mysterious TV Show, And It Looks Really Good

Fox is unveiling its new slate of TV shows today.

Among them is a new limited 10-episode series called “Wayward Pines” from M. Night Shyamalan, the director behind “The Sixth Sense,” and it looks really good.

Based on “The Wayward Pines” series, the show has a lot of big-name talent including Oscar nominees Matt Dillon, Terrence Howard, and Juliette Lewis along with Oscar winner Melissa Leo.

Here’s the plot synopsis from Fox:

“WAYWARD PINES is an intense, mind-bending 10-episode thriller starring Academy Award nominee Matt Dillon (“Crash”) as a Secret Service agent on a mission to find two missing federal agents in the bucolic town of Wayward Pines, ID. Every step closer to the truth makes him question if he will ever get out of Wayward Pines alive.”

The show feels like Fox’s attempt at its own “True Detective.”

Check out the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.