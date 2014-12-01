11 Ways You Didn't Know You Could Use Pinterest

Pinterest’s grand vision is to fill the gap between an idea and a specific search, and to help people find things they didn’t know they were looking for.

There are 30 billion Pins in the social network’s system and that number grows by 25% every quarter.

Although some people still assume the site’s just for cupcakes and wedding inspiration, there are a bunch of ways that people are using Pinterest that you may never have thought of.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.