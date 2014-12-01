11 Ways You Didn't Know You Could Use Pinterest

Pinterest’s grand vision is to fill the gap between an idea and a specific search, and to help people find things they didn’t know they were looking for.
There are 30 billion Pins in the social network’s system and that number grows by 25% every quarter.
Although some people still assume the site’s just for cupcakes and wedding inspiration, there are a bunch of ways that people are using Pinterest that you may never have thought of.
A bunch of Pinterest users post workout inspiration, which means you can build a fitness plan through the site.
When you pin recipes, Pinterest will often list the ingredients, making an automatic grocery list if you find something you can't wait to make!
You can use Pinterest to save interesting articles. Pinterest employee Malorie Lucich actually told us that the company has an 'Articles Club' where 'pinployees' will meet to share and discuss the best things they read that week via their Pinterest boards.
Ditto with books you want to read. User Kyra Derdivanis pins individual books as well as lists she spots.
Pinterest has a cool feature where it will alert you if certain items you've pinned have since gone on sale. You'll get email notifications when it happens.
Pinterest is becoming more and more like a visual search engine. If you want fashion advice, just search for something like, 'How to wear rain boots.'
Because Pinterest allows you to create private boards among a group of friends, you can use Pinterest to plan potlucks or parties. My friends and I once used a private board to brainstorm decorations.
Pinterest user John Battelle uses the site to keep track of all his favourite wines by taking a picture of each one.
More and more people are using Pinterest's travel features to remember amazing trips they took. Here's a board about Garry Arndt's sojourn in Italy.
