Proof Google Hangouts Are The Best Part Of Google+

Photo: Screenshot

I’m barely active on Google+, but I think Google Hangouts are a killer feature.With multiple people allowed to video chat at once (and an unlimited number of observers allowed, if you like), here are a few excellent applications of Hangouts.



How do you use Google Hangouts? Let us know in the comments!

Teaching. Professors and teachers can Google Hangouts to hold office hours and offer additional instruction from anywhere they like. With an unlimited number of observers allowed, other students can tune in to make sure they don’t miss any important details.

Homework help. You could basically start a business offering homework help to people who need extra guidance in school. And you could do it all from your living room.

Business meetings. With writers based in New York, Colorado, and California, SAI has had great success using Google Hangouts to conduct staff meetings. If distance is an issue in your organisation, it might make sense to do the same thing.

Mini family reunions. How about saying hello to the grandparents and in-laws from far away? If things get awkward, you can always feign computer problems and get back to your Arrested Development marathon.

An Internet talk show. The unlimited capacity for people to observe your Hangout means that your webcam can become a scaled-down television studio. Get interesting guests, publicize a time for people to tune in, then interview them publicly.

Date night with your significant other. Just because you’re far away doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some time with your boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse.

Dungeons & Dragons. Why not?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.