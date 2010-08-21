10 Ways To Stimulate The Economy Right Now

Here’s a scary thought: despite $800 billion issued in federal stimulus and a Fed target rate at 0.25%, we may need ANOTHER STIMULUS to avoid a double dip.
As unemployment rises and the stock market teeters, the Keynesians might have their way. Larry Summers promises the following scenario: “A dollar increase in spending, because it brings unemployed resources into use, ends up producing perhaps $1.50 or $2.00 worth of extra output and income.”
Of course, all this new spending carries high risk in an election year.
Will Obama dare test the Keynesian multiplier?
What it would do: Encourage corporate spending.
Risk: Increase the deficit
The backstory: US firms are victim to some of the highest corporate tax rates in the world (second only to Japan) - a trend that has got to stop if American businesses are going to retain competitive advantages in favoured industries and fend off global competition. Corporate America currently shells out between 35% and 41.6% of their annual income to federal and state coffers -- a rate range that feels like a slap in the face compared to what private businesses around the world must give. Europe may be associated with undying socialist mantras, but taking a closer look, you'll find that:
- All 50 US states boast a higher corporate tax rate than France. Sarkozy's country, with a 33.33% corporate tax rate, is ranked 5th in the world.
- Radical Britain charges its homegrown businesses 30% a year to stay in businesses
- Ireland slaps on a flat rate of 12.5%.
Outside of the West, countries like China (25% tax rate) keep their rates down to encourage a continuous influx of FDI. Senators Wyden and Gregg recently proposed a flat 24% corporate tax rate to be implemented as a measure to bolster global market share for US firms (simultaneously ending special interest tax breaks to soften the blow on fiscal budgets) -- a measure that should be considered seriously.
What it would do: Provide cash for corporations and force them to re-invest it.
Risk: Inflation
The backstory: Running the printing press ('managed inflation') in increments coupled with other stimulus measures may turn out to be a solution that spawns real effects. Deflation is the practical talk of the town currently as fears of a Lost Decade and the ills of an economy where money is of more relative value than other goods satiate the press. Increase M2 and M3 levels, but also make sure the minted money doesn't become slack cash held as company savings or simply funneled into a bank's asset holdings.
And to simply play devil's advocate on the corporate tax hot potato, The New York Times recently ran a piece blaming a corporate savings glut as a significant but hidden brake to the US recovery and long term productivity. A 2005 report cites that while firms (pre-Bush's election) ran an average of 1.2% deficit of GDP, corporations from '02 to '05 mustered 1.7% in surplus. The obsession over projecting short-term profits in quarterly reports and or putting cash onto the firm's investment portfolio have discouraged companies from re-investing that stock of cash into meaningful R&D and enterprises that yield a real return. To discourage this, smack a tax on income not used for business operations to incentivise spending now.
What it would do: Create private sector and federal jobs as well and upgrade national infrastructure.
Risk: Increase the deficit
The backstory: One of the go-to sources of fiscal stimulus clout, infrastructure spending is long overdue in the US. America's roads and highways (especially in suburban enclaves) were built during an era of indefatigable prosperity and cheap oil -- and therefore cannot coexist with the volatile fuel prices and downturn frugality that modernity has served the American people. As Paul Krugman writes, 'Greater Atlanta has roughly the same population as Greater Berlin -- but Berlin is a city of trains, buses and bikes, while Atlanta is a city of cars, cars and cars.' Geographic locales cannot wait for a target population density to crop up before building better urban mass transit and inter-city railways.
Asia currently spends more than twice as much on infrastructure than North America, and in 2005 America's civil engineers gave the nation a 'D' grade and predicted it would take $1.6 trillion over 5 years to make proper upgrades. Obama has so far pledged $150 billion over the next decade.
What it would do: Bolster spending by students and grads who now possess more cash at their disposal.
Risk: Increase the deficit
The backstory: American graduates owe $829.785 billion in student loans -- a figure that now exceeds the total revolving credit card amount owed by citizens. It's time for the US government to step in and forgive a percentage of each student's debt.
With average student loan debt standing at $23,186 upon graduation and the default rate for loans entering repayment in 1995 standing at an estimated 40%, there's growing evidence that the cost of a college education may prove a lifelong hindrance to those who cannot afford it. If Obama desires the US to churn out more college graduates than any other nation and derive economic growth from its human capital, he should consider divesting graduates of their debt so they can find jobs, save for retirement, buy homes, and have children like human beings without the debt of their college days on the brain. Education is not only a personal investment -- it is first and foremost a benefit for society and the economy.
What it would do: Create jobs and spur innovations that will keep America on top.
Risk: Increase the deficit
The backstory: In 2008, domestic R&D spending in the US fell 13.1% and patent filing figures have been flat for the past 3 years, a strong signal that either R&D is still struggling to bounce back or firms may simply be more interested in product development as opposed to broader innovation. With China set to overtake the US in R&D spending by 2022, the nation once famous for turning NASA lab prototypes into everyday products like memory foam may be set to lose pace in the one race we've led since the days of Thomas Edison and Isaac Singer.
Corporate disinterest in organic research is understandable during tough times -- any firm wants a quantifiable ROI for money spent in the research department -- but will prove an unsustainable trend if the US wants to view itself as a macroeconomic powerhouse with industry leaders on the global stage.
What it would do: Fix America's trade balance and restore domestic industry.
Risk: Increase the deficit
The backstory: Mastercard recently reported a 0.9% decline in retail spending (70% of the economy) in July, and there's talk that this figure won't experience significant uptick until a consistent jobs recovery is on its way. With a soft job market recovery prospects and average consumers still shy about opening their wallets for retail spending, the government should encourage firms to sell their wares to Emerging Market economies. While EM might be creating more noise amongst investor circles, it should also be of serious consideration of manufacturing or consumer-facing enterprises in the US struggling to gain or retain market share in the home market.
If Americans aren't spending due to high unemployment (and a fear that this may turn into structural unemployment after the worst of the recession has blown over), and this cyclical trend may not begin to break for as many as 5 years, corporations should think about deriving more of their revenues from countries where the middle class population is actually expanding.
Unilever, already firing up sales to emerging market vendors, is only one in a projected many that see EM customers as a significant growth engine for the firm.
What it would do: Create US jobs and invite a capital infusion from China and other cash-rich emerging markets.
Risk: Hinder the export push
The backstory: While the US does not find itself facing the economic growth trajectories of Singapore, South Korea, or Ireland in the Nineties, it can still take a few lessons from nations that chose to follow the FDI route to attract overseas investors and increase aggregate productivity on the backs of foreign bucks. The global macro paradigm is shifting in the sense that Emerging Market nations are now enjoying the kind of GDP growth rates, manufacturing booms, and consumer appetite that was typical of a post-war US 50 years ago. With rapidly expanding wealth amongst private corporations and citizens and healthy sovereign asset levels amongst many of the BRICs and would-be BRICs, EM firms desiring to break into western markets are in a good position to try their luck.
What does this mean for the US? Global investment and corporate firms seeking equity joint ventures, mergers, and branch openings here should be encouraged to do so (given that flagship US businesses are protected from outright competition with the newcomers) given the clear benefits to US workers and the fact that foreign firms may provide new expertise and funds for R&D - among other positives.
What it would do: Move single mothers from Welfare to the workforce.
Risk: Increase the deficit and the unemployment rate
The backstory: The recession has changed the way we work. With a workforce that is (slightly) female dominated and with 82% of the Recession's layoffs befalling men, it pays to ensure that working mothers and would-be mothers be provided with the means to contribute to a family's income. The temp worker, once a belittled figure in good times, has now become a norm for firms seeking to cut costs without resorting to further outsourcing. Since October of 2009, employment numbers for these perma-temp workplace converts have risen and there's evidence suggesting that women out-earn men in this niche workplace setting. What's more, 66.6% of American workers logging in under 35 hours of work per week were women (2009 estimate), blowing truth to the assumption that the female population has a greater affinity for part-time work than men in the US.
But in order to encourage women to pursue jobs and especially temp work if that is suitable for family needs, the government needs to step up its efforts and offer federal childcare subsidies to men, women, and children who need them to sustain income flows. A measly $2 billion extra during these hard times is nowhere near enough to cover the childcare needs of parents who want to be productive members of society and contribute to aggregate economic productivity.
What it would do: Boost consumer spending.
Risk: Light the foreclosure fuse on irresponsible homeowners
The backstory: If candidates for refinancing were screened rigorously and refinancing remained a process with a high degree of oversight into a candidate's credit history, providing financially responsible home owners with more flexible refinancing options may not have an adverse effect upon the yields of mortgage-backed securities. Yes, investors may fear the volatility factor in longer-duration debt, but the fact is that the mortgages that would be re-packaged under this plan would be government-backed loans and therefore possess a federal backstop.
What it would do: Create a viable workforce.
Risk: Surge in unsupported unemployment
The backstory: As another tongue-in-cheek idea, curtailing aid to the unemployed may encourage them to branch out and find what work is available in the economy. Those accustomed to working full-time may have to settle for part-time gigs and perhaps drastic cuts in wages, but this may be another mechanism to allocate work effectively within the economy at large. And, to accommodate for the observation that older workers often spend far more time looking for gainful employment when out of work compared to their younger counterparts, provide subsidized training programs geared towards giving students industry-specific skills that would help them land a job.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.