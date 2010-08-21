10 Ways To Stimulate The Economy Right Now

What it would do: Provide cash for corporations and force them to re-invest it.

Risk: Inflation

The backstory: Running the printing press ('managed inflation') in increments coupled with other stimulus measures may turn out to be a solution that spawns real effects. Deflation is the practical talk of the town currently as fears of a Lost Decade and the ills of an economy where money is of more relative value than other goods satiate the press. Increase M2 and M3 levels, but also make sure the minted money doesn't become slack cash held as company savings or simply funneled into a bank's asset holdings.

And to simply play devil's advocate on the corporate tax hot potato, The New York Times recently ran a piece blaming a corporate savings glut as a significant but hidden brake to the US recovery and long term productivity. A 2005 report cites that while firms (pre-Bush's election) ran an average of 1.2% deficit of GDP, corporations from '02 to '05 mustered 1.7% in surplus. The obsession over projecting short-term profits in quarterly reports and or putting cash onto the firm's investment portfolio have discouraged companies from re-investing that stock of cash into meaningful R&D and enterprises that yield a real return. To discourage this, smack a tax on income not used for business operations to incentivise spending now.