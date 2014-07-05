23 Ways To Ruin Your Chances During A Job Interview

I’ve been Business Insider’s Managing Editor for almost four years now. Since we’re a fast-growing company, we’re constantly looking for new talent, from interns to site leads.

Between career fairs, coffees, and in-office interviews, I’ve interviewed hundreds of people.

Most candidates come prepared — but many don’t.

Each one of these warnings comes from real life experiences I’ve had while conducting interviews at Business Insider.

Don't come a half an hour early. It makes the interviewer feel pressure to finish what they're doing. Five minutes early is more than enough. However, that doesn't mean you should be late, either. Sending an email 30 minutes after a scheduled interview to say that you haven't even left Long Island yet is not the best idea. If you are running a few minutes late, apologise when you arrive. Don't bring your own cup of coffee or smoothie to the interview. It's not professional, and it might make the interviewer jealous they don't have one. Don't touch your face or twirl your hair, mustache, or beard during the interview. It's disgusting and distracting. Don't wait more than 24 hours after the interview to write a thank you email. Be short and sweet, but specific. Don't talk about how successful your father is. It will make the interviewer think your father is responsible for getting you all your past jobs and internships. Don't say: 'I still haven't figured out what I want to do yet.' It makes you seem lost. You have figured out what you want to do, and it's exactly what this job is. Don't mess up the most basic facts. For example, don't tell me that Business Insider is a great 'magazine.' Don't ask: 'What are the hours?' It makes it sound like you'll be clocking in and out. There's a better way of putting that: 'What's a typical day like?' If you're interviewing for an editorial job, don't tell the interviewer your lifelong goal is to be a fashion designer or a golf announcer. Same goes for any job in any field. Don't come in without spending a considerable amount of time researching the company. A smart interviewer will test your company knowledge. And your questions shouldn't have absolutely NOTHING to do with the job, like, 'What's your favourite movie?' Don't speak poorly about a past employer or say something like, 'Ugh, my old boss was the worst.' That's an immediate red flag. Here's the alternative: 8 Interview Horror Stories >

